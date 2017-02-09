Sacramento Kings

February 9, 2017 7:46 PM

Up-and-down Kings face up-and-down Hawks

By Joe Davidson

Kings (21-32) vs. Hawks (31-22)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Unleash Boogie: Back from his one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul, DeMarcus Cousins will bang inside against Dwight Howard, whose 13.6 points per game is his lowest since averaging 12.0 during rookie season in 2004-05.

2. Fun and games: Guard Darren Collison said the Kings are at their best when they’re having fun, meaning a quick, smooth pace, sharing the ball and celebrating success.

3. Seize the moment: The Kings have a habit of losing to struggling teams and beating the good ones. Atlanta has been both – vulnerable to routs despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Hawks

No.

Player

Pos.

17

Dennis Schröder

PG

10

Tim Hardaway Jr.

SG

24

Kent Bazemore

SF

4

Paul Millsap

PF

8

Dwight Howard

C

 


