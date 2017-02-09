Up-and-down Kings face up-and-down Hawks

Kings (21-32) vs. Hawks (31-22)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Unleash Boogie: Back from his one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul, DeMarcus Cousins will bang inside against Dwight Howard, whose 13.6 points per game is his lowest since averaging 12.0 during rookie season in 2004-05.
2. Fun and games: Guard Darren Collison said the Kings are at their best when they’re having fun, meaning a quick, smooth pace, sharing the ball and celebrating success.
3. Seize the moment: The Kings have a habit of losing to struggling teams and beating the good ones. Atlanta has been both – vulnerable to routs despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Hawks
No.
Player
Pos.
17
Dennis Schröder
PG
10
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG
24
Kent Bazemore
SF
4
Paul Millsap
PF
8
Dwight Howard
C
