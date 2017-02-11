Kings to end homestand against All-Star Davis, Pelicans

Kings (22-32) vs. Pelicans (21-33)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, NBA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Coming from behind: The Kings continue to start slowly, then rally, including Friday’s comeback from 22 points down early in the third quarter to top Atlanta 108-107. The pattern seems to inspire the Kings, with Darren Collison leading the charge. Collison has logged a lot of minutes the past week but has been “fantastic,” coach Dave Joerger said.
2. Cousins is key: DeMarcus Cousins struggled against Atlanta, committing nine turnovers in his return from a one-game suspension. Cousins can’t afford to be sluggish against New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis, who is coming off a 42-point effort against Minnesota.
3. McLemore rises: Fourth-year guard Ben McLemore is picking up his offense. After scoring 17 points in a victory over Boston on Wednesday, he had a season-high 22 against Atlanta, including six of the Kings’ franchise-record 18 3-pointers. McLemore also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds against the Hawks.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Pelicans
No.
Player
Pos.
11
Jrue Holiday
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
44
Solomon Hill
SF
33
Dante Cunningham
PF
23
Anthony Davis
C
