February 11, 2017 4:49 PM

Kings to end homestand against All-Star Davis, Pelicans

By Joe Davidson

Kings (22-32) vs. Pelicans (21-33)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, NBA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Coming from behind: The Kings continue to start slowly, then rally, including Friday’s comeback from 22 points down early in the third quarter to top Atlanta 108-107. The pattern seems to inspire the Kings, with Darren Collison leading the charge. Collison has logged a lot of minutes the past week but has been “fantastic,” coach Dave Joerger said.

2. Cousins is key: DeMarcus Cousins struggled against Atlanta, committing nine turnovers in his return from a one-game suspension. Cousins can’t afford to be sluggish against New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis, who is coming off a 42-point effort against Minnesota.

3. McLemore rises: Fourth-year guard Ben McLemore is picking up his offense. After scoring 17 points in a victory over Boston on Wednesday, he had a season-high 22 against Atlanta, including six of the Kings’ franchise-record 18 3-pointers. McLemore also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds against the Hawks.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Pelicans

No.

Player

Pos.

11

Jrue Holiday

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

44

Solomon Hill

SF

33

Dante Cunningham

PF

23

Anthony Davis

C

