How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Feb. 10) POINTS: 22nd – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
POINTS AGAINST: 17st (tie) – Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) gets past Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins for a dunk at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
REBOUNDS: Offensive 23rd (tie), defensive 28th, total 29th – Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes picks up a rebound against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
ASSISTS: 13th – Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) passes the ball as he’s defended by Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 13th, 3-pointers 9th (tie), free throws 15th – Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) follows through on a one-handed dunk over Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 25th – Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson dunks against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
STEALS: 10th (tie) – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, attempts to recover the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
BLOCKED SHOTS: 27th – Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo, right, defends Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore as he goes to the basket during at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
TURNOVERS: 20th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson, left, loses the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
