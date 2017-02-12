Kings 105, Pelicans 99

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) celebrates a buzzer-beating shot against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) has his shot blocked by New Orleans Pelicans forward Donatas Motiejunas at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, center, drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans defenders at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison drives to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison drives to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore looks to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver goes to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Donatas Motiejunas at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, left, drives to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, right, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore looks to pass against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) defends against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes attempts to control the ball as he's defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts to technical foul called against during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins walks to the locker room after being called for a technical foul during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. He returned in second quarter.
