Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans

A statistical look at the Kings’ 105-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Golden 1 Center:
0: Fast-break points for the Kings. The Pelicans had 14.
2: Road games for the Kings this month. They’ll play the first Tuesday against the Lakers, then the other Wednesday against the Warriors.
3: Free throws missed by each team. The Kings were 24 for 27 (88.9 percent) and the Pelicans made 18 of their 21 tries (85.7 percent).
5: Kings players who scored at least 10 points.
5: Steals for Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, which led all players.
13: Kings’ largest deficit in the game.
14: Rebounds grabbed by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.
16: Free throws for Cousins. No other player had double-digit attempts.
17: Technical fouls called on Cousins this season, including one Sunday night. He’ll serve a one-game suspension if he gets another.
20: Games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds for Pelicans center Anthony Davis.
Most Games With 30 Points and 10 Rebounds - This Season— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2017
Russell Westbrook 21
Anthony Davis 20 (includes tonight)
DeMarcus Cousins 13
23: Assists for each team. Holiday finished with a game-high 11.
24: Shots taken by Davis. Kings guard Darren Collison was second among all players with 16 attempts.
32: Points scored by Davis, a game high.
Comments