February 12, 2017 10:21 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans

BY NOEL HARRIS

A statistical look at the Kings’ 105-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Golden 1 Center:

0: Fast-break points for the Kings. The Pelicans had 14.

2: Road games for the Kings this month. They’ll play the first Tuesday against the Lakers, then the other Wednesday against the Warriors.

3: Free throws missed by each team. The Kings were 24 for 27 (88.9 percent) and the Pelicans made 18 of their 21 tries (85.7 percent).

5: Kings players who scored at least 10 points.

5: Steals for Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, which led all players.

13: Kings’ largest deficit in the game.

14: Rebounds grabbed by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.

16: Free throws for Cousins. No other player had double-digit attempts.

17: Technical fouls called on Cousins this season, including one Sunday night. He’ll serve a one-game suspension if he gets another.

20: Games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds for Pelicans center Anthony Davis.

23: Assists for each team. Holiday finished with a game-high 11.

24: Shots taken by Davis. Kings guard Darren Collison was second among all players with 16 attempts.

32: Points scored by Davis, a game high.

 
