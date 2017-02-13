Sacramento Kings

February 13, 2017 8:46 PM

Sacramento Kings to begin quick two-game trip after 4-2 homestand

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

KINGS (23-32) VS. LAKERS (19-37)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Staples Center

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA/NBA TV, 1140 AM

THREE KEYS

1. Inside chances: The Lakers recently benched center Timofey Mozgov and have been playing undersized Tarik Black and rookie Ivica Zubac. Both would seem to be mismatches for DeMarcus Cousins.

2. Cool head: Speaking of Cousins, the All-Star picked up his league-leading 17th technical foul in Sunday night’s win over the Pelicans. His next will result in another one-game suspension. Cousins said he’s working on controlling his emotions.

3. McLemore: Cousins and Darren Collison have shouldered the scoring load with Rudy Gay out, but Ben McLemore has provided a nice spark in the starting lineup, averaging 13.3 points in his past six games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Lakers

No.

Player

Pos.

1

D’Angelo Russell

PG

0

Nick Young

SG

14

Brandon Ingram

SF

30

Julius Randle

PF

28

Tarik Black

C

Matt Kawahara

Sacramento Kings

