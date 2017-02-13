Sacramento Kings to begin quick two-game trip after 4-2 homestand

KINGS (23-32) VS. LAKERS (19-37)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Staples Center
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA/NBA TV, 1140 AM
THREE KEYS
1. Inside chances: The Lakers recently benched center Timofey Mozgov and have been playing undersized Tarik Black and rookie Ivica Zubac. Both would seem to be mismatches for DeMarcus Cousins.
2. Cool head: Speaking of Cousins, the All-Star picked up his league-leading 17th technical foul in Sunday night’s win over the Pelicans. His next will result in another one-game suspension. Cousins said he’s working on controlling his emotions.
3. McLemore: Cousins and Darren Collison have shouldered the scoring load with Rudy Gay out, but Ben McLemore has provided a nice spark in the starting lineup, averaging 13.3 points in his past six games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Lakers
No.
Player
Pos.
1
D’Angelo Russell
PG
0
Nick Young
SG
14
Brandon Ingram
SF
30
Julius Randle
PF
28
Tarik Black
C
Matt Kawahara
Comments