Warriors 109, Kings 86

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) shoots between Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9), Kevin Durant and Ian Clark (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, drives between Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) and forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant dunks over Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, lays up a shot against Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson lays up a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, drives against Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, drives between Sacramento Kings guard Malachi Richardson (5) and guard Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Malachi Richardson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, right, scores against Golden State Warriors forward Patrick McCaw during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, center, loses the ball between the Golden State Warriors’ James Michael McAdoo, left, and Andre Iguodala during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP