Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Golden State Warriors

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-86 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Oracle Arena:

1: Kings starter to play in the fourth quarter. By then, the Warriors led 89-65. Shooting guard Ben McLemore played all 12 minutes.

2: Technical fouls called on Warriors forward Draymond Green late in the second quarter.

4: Consecutive victories for the Kings before Wednesday’s loss. The mark was tied for the team’s season high.

8: Days until the Kings’ next game. They’ll host the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 23.

11: Rebounds for Kings forward Matt Barnes, a game high.

13: Consecutive victories for the Warriors over the Kings before losing Feb. 4 at Golden 1 Center. They didn’t allow the Kings to start a streak against them.

15: Points scored by Barnes, which led Sacramento.

18: Turnovers committed by the Kings. The Warriors had just eight.

18.5: Point spread for Wednesday’s game. The Warriors were favored.

22: Consecutive points scored by the Warriors in the third quarter.

32: Assists for the Warriors. Guard Stephen Curry had a game-high 11 of them.

35: Points scored by Thompson, a game high.

40: Fast-break points for the Warriors, compared to just nine for the Kings.

42: Points the Warriors scored in the third quarter, compared to just 15 for the Kings, who led by three at halftime.

44: Points in the paint for the Kings. The Warriors had two fewer.

132: Consecutive games without back-to-back defeats for the Warriors, extending their NBA record.

