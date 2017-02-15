Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Golden State Warriors

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-86 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Oracle Arena:
1: Kings starter to play in the fourth quarter. By then, the Warriors led 89-65. Shooting guard Ben McLemore played all 12 minutes.
2: Technical fouls called on Warriors forward Draymond Green late in the second quarter.
Here's the video of Draymond Green getting ejected against the Kings. He said some bad words. #DubNation #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/QtmVWqTu5y— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) February 16, 2017
4: Consecutive victories for the Kings before Wednesday’s loss. The mark was tied for the team’s season high.
8: Days until the Kings’ next game. They’ll host the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 23.
11: Rebounds for Kings forward Matt Barnes, a game high.
13: Consecutive victories for the Warriors over the Kings before losing Feb. 4 at Golden 1 Center. They didn’t allow the Kings to start a streak against them.
15: Points scored by Barnes, which led Sacramento.
18: Turnovers committed by the Kings. The Warriors had just eight.
18.5: Point spread for Wednesday’s game. The Warriors were favored.
The @warriors are -18.5 against the @SacramentoKings : https://t.co/vyFTPAYGb0 pic.twitter.com/tnWn8DPnBf— TAB Sport (@TAB_Sport) February 16, 2017
22: Consecutive points scored by the Warriors in the third quarter.
32: Assists for the Warriors. Guard Stephen Curry had a game-high 11 of them.
35: Points scored by Thompson, a game high.
40: Fast-break points for the Warriors, compared to just nine for the Kings.
42: Points the Warriors scored in the third quarter, compared to just 15 for the Kings, who led by three at halftime.
44: Points in the paint for the Kings. The Warriors had two fewer.
3rd quarter was the Warriors' 16th 40-point quarter this season... No other team has more than 6— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 16, 2017
132: Consecutive games without back-to-back defeats for the Warriors, extending their NBA record.
