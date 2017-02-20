DeMarcus Cousins: A force on the court, now gone from the Kings

DeMarcus Cousins, the Sacramento Kings’ best player and considered one of the best big men inthe NBA, was in the midst of another All-Star season when the Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. ***** DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 3, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 4, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) loses his balance while battling Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) on Feb. 6, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) celebrates after tying a game with the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) and teammate Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) react to a technical foul called on them by referee Leroy Richardson (20) in the end of the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) hits a three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 15, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks dejected after checking the score against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 15, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks relieved after Golden State’s Stephen Curry missed a shot in overtime, allowing the Kings to win 109-106 on Feb. 4, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) reacts to technical foul call on Feb. 12, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) gets his 2017 All-Star game jersey from Kings general manager Vlade Divac on Feb. 12, 2017. A week later the Kings traded Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) stands next to New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield (24) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 12, 2017. Cousins and Omri Casspi were traded to Pelicans for Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks.
DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 10, 2017.
DeMarcus Cousins.
