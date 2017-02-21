Sacramento Kings

February 21, 2017 12:54 PM

Welcome to Sacramento, Buddy Hield

Sacramento Bee Staff

Sacramento Kings fans welcome Buddy Hield, the newest member of the Sacramento Kings to town. Hield arrived at Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round pick in the 2017 draft.

DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

