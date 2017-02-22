Sacramento Kings

February 22, 2017 6:46 PM

Kings begin post-Cousins era by hosting Nuggets

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

KINGS (24-33) VS. NUGGETS (25-31)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Share the load: DeMarcus Cousins averaged 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds before being traded, and no King is going to make up those numbers by himself. It will require contributions from the whole roster.

2. New faces: The Kings have three new players, different rotations and a system on offense that figures to change without Cousins. With one practice under their belts as a unit, they will have to rely on basics and what they do know.

3. Healthy bodies: Ty Lawson and Arron Afflalo are expected to play after entering the All-Star break with injuries. Garrett Temple could be available, too. With the trade deadline Thursday afternoon, the roster could change before tipoff.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Nuggets

No.

Player

Pos.

0

Emmanuel Mudiay

PG

14

Gary Harris

SG

8

Danilo Gallinari

SF

21

Wilson Chandler

PF

15

Nikola Jokic

C

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings look to a future without Cousins

View more video

Sports Videos