Kings begin post-Cousins era by hosting Nuggets

KINGS (24-33) VS. NUGGETS (25-31)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Share the load: DeMarcus Cousins averaged 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds before being traded, and no King is going to make up those numbers by himself. It will require contributions from the whole roster.
2. New faces: The Kings have three new players, different rotations and a system on offense that figures to change without Cousins. With one practice under their belts as a unit, they will have to rely on basics and what they do know.
3. Healthy bodies: Ty Lawson and Arron Afflalo are expected to play after entering the All-Star break with injuries. Garrett Temple could be available, too. With the trade deadline Thursday afternoon, the roster could change before tipoff.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Nuggets
No.
Player
Pos.
0
Emmanuel Mudiay
PG
14
Gary Harris
SG
8
Danilo Gallinari
SF
21
Wilson Chandler
PF
15
Nikola Jokic
C
Comments