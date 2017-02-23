Sacramento Kings 116, Denver Nuggets 100

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) scores his first basket as a King against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Guard Buddy Hield, making his Kings debut, dribbles upcourt ahead of Denver’s Will Barton against the Denver on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is congratulated after he led the Kings to first victory post DeMarcus Cousins against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Vlade Divac, Sacramento Kings general manager greets Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) and other players as they go to the locker room at the half against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Vlade Divac, Sacramento Kings general manager greets Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and other players as they go to the locker room at the half against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Barbara Rust "Sign Lady" holds the only sign she brought to the Kings game in honor of DeMarcus Cousins who she considered a friend during the Sacramento Kings game against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger claps for his players as they take a time out against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
