Crunching numbers: Kings 116, Nuggets 100

The Kings responded to losing DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi via trade with an emphatic victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Here is a look behind the box score of the 116-100 win:
6: The number of Kings in double figures.
6: Assists for guard Ty Lawson.
Savvy move, @TyLawson3. That's how you milk the clock pic.twitter.com/4oIg0lUdIl— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 24, 2017
10: Rebounds for Willie Cauley-Stein.
10: Assists for guard Darren Collison.
12: Points scored by Skal Labissiere in 14 minutes off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.
14: Turnovers by the Kings.
15: Points scored by guard Tyreke Evans in 26 minutes off the bench in his return to the Kings.
15: Points for Collison.
16: Points scored by guard Buddy Hield in 26 minutes in his Kings debut.
Ayyy, Buddy Hield putting on a show in his Kings debut. pic.twitter.com/LtWg8TKfhF— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 24, 2017
23: Points for Denver guard Gary Harris.
23: Missed 3-pointers by the Nuggets.
29: Points scored by Cauley-Stein off the bench.
Career-high 29 PTS for Trill tonight! pic.twitter.com/fUAhC89yF9— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 24, 2017
50: Kings’ shooting percentage from 3-point range (7-for-14).
52.3: Kings’ field-goal percentage.
