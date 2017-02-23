Sacramento Kings

February 23, 2017

Crunching numbers: Kings 116, Nuggets 100

The Kings responded to losing DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi via trade with an emphatic victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Here is a look behind the box score of the 116-100 win:

6: The number of Kings in double figures.

6: Assists for guard Ty Lawson.

10: Rebounds for Willie Cauley-Stein.

10: Assists for guard Darren Collison.

12: Points scored by Skal Labissiere in 14 minutes off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

14: Turnovers by the Kings.

15: Points scored by guard Tyreke Evans in 26 minutes off the bench in his return to the Kings.

15: Points for Collison.

16: Points scored by guard Buddy Hield in 26 minutes in his Kings debut.

23: Points for Denver guard Gary Harris.

23: Missed 3-pointers by the Nuggets.

29: Points scored by Cauley-Stein off the bench.

50: Kings’ shooting percentage from 3-point range (7-for-14).

52.3: Kings’ field-goal percentage.

