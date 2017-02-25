Kings’ week ahead

Monday vs. Timberwolves
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Minnesota has some of the league’s best young talent but is struggling.
Timberwolf to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.
The battle of the second-year studs (@KarlTowns & @KPorzee) goes down in the #BBVARisingStars (9pm/et @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/bBXVILb64z— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2017
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Kings’ 109-105 victory Dec. 23 at Target Center.
Wednesday vs. Nets
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Brooklyn owns the league’s worst record.
Net to watch: Brook Lopez leads the Nets with 20.7 points per game.
Final: @nuggets top @BrooklynNets 129-109.— NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2017
Lopez: 17 PTS. Gary Harris: 25 PTS (career-high). pic.twitter.com/jiVso71LdA
Last meeting: Cousins had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Rudy Gay added eight assists in the Kings’ 122-105 win Nov. 27 at Barclays Center.
