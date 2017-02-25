Charlotte Hornets 99, Sacramento Kings 85

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives to the basket against while being defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) and Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) during the first quarter.
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) drives towards the basket during the first quarter.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) rises up for a mid range shot over Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) during the first quarter.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) blocks a shot taken by Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) during the second half.
Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky III (44) drives towards the basket during the second half.
Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky III (44) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the fourth quarter.
Charlotte Hornets guard Marco Belinelli (21) attempts to block a three-point shot taken by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the fourth quarter.
