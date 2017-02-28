Sacramento Kings

February 28, 2017 12:18 PM

Former Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins takes on role as grand marshal in Mardi Gras parade

By David Caraccio

Former Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins served as honorary grand marshal for the Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans today, showing how he’s adjusting just fine to his new city.

Cousins’ new New Orleans Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis served as honorary grand marshal with him.

Video of Cousins posted by reporter Emma Discher shows the All-Star sporting a pair of yellow panties on his head and holding a pair out to the crowd using one finger.

The Pelicans are 0-3 since acquiring their new center in a trade on All-Star Sunday. The team is 14 games below .500. The Kings are 1-2 since the infamous trade.

