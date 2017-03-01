Brooklyn Nets 109, Sacramento Kings 100

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives down court against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives down court against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings veteran players Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7), Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10), Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) and Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) talk about the game as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) listens during their game against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) looks to make a pass against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
The Kings’ Arron Afflalo, who missed the previous three games because of a sore hamstring, looks to make a pass against the Nets on Wednesday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento’s Ben McLemore drives against Brooklyn’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com