How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, March 3) POINTS: 23rd – Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday, February 27, 2017.
POINTS AGAINST: 16st (tie) – Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings defenders Kosta Koufos (41), Arron Afflalo, right, and Skal Labissiere (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
REBOUNDS: Offensive 21st (tie), defensive 27th, total 28th – Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos, right, picks up a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, center, and forward Gorgui Dieng (5) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, February 27, 2017.
ASSISTS: 15th – Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo, right, looks to make a pass against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 15th, 3-pointers 10th, free throws 16th – Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) scores against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, February 27, 2017.
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 21st – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins dunks as Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
STEALS: 12th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) and center Willie Cauley-Stein defend Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, February 27, 2017.
BLOCKED SHOTS: 27th – Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
TURNOVERS: 21st – Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, left, attempts to control the ball as he’s defended by the Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, February 27, 2017.
