Kings game plan vs. Utah Jazz

Kings (25-36) vs. Jazz (38-24)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Make the pass: The Kings’ ball movement has stagnated as they adjust to new teammates and roles. They won’t win many games logging 12 assists, as they did in their loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.
2. Paint wars: The Kings’ bigs will have to battle for rebounds with 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert, who ranks fifth in the league with 12.6 per game. Also, the Kings were just 12 of 34 on shots in the paint in their last game, which needs to improve.
3. Buddy baskets: Rookie Buddy Hield can’t shoulder the offense alone, but the Kings could use more shooting nights from Hield like Wednesday, when he went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and totaled 16 points.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Jazz
No.
Player
Pos.
3
George Hill
PG
2
Joe Ingles
SG
20
Gordon Hayward
SF
15
Derrick Favors
PF
27
Rudy Gobert
C
