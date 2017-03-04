Sacramento Kings

March 4, 2017 7:38 PM

Kings game plan vs. Utah Jazz

By Matt Kawahara

Kings (25-36) vs. Jazz (38-24)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Make the pass: The Kings’ ball movement has stagnated as they adjust to new teammates and roles. They won’t win many games logging 12 assists, as they did in their loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

2. Paint wars: The Kings’ bigs will have to battle for rebounds with 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert, who ranks fifth in the league with 12.6 per game. Also, the Kings were just 12 of 34 on shots in the paint in their last game, which needs to improve.

3. Buddy baskets: Rookie Buddy Hield can’t shoulder the offense alone, but the Kings could use more shooting nights from Hield like Wednesday, when he went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and totaled 16 points.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Jazz

No.

Player

Pos.

3

George Hill

PG

2

Joe Ingles

SG

20

Gordon Hayward

SF

15

Derrick Favors

PF

27

Rudy Gobert

C

Sacramento Kings

