Jazz 110, Kings 109 in overtime

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, left, drives against Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos, center, blocks a shot from Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein grabs a defensive rebound in front of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield celebrates a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Sacramento Kings radio announcer Gary Gerould is honored during the game against the Utah Jazz as he announces his 2,500th Kings contest at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
