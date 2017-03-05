Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz

A statistical look at the Kings’ 110-109 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Golden 1 Center:
1: Turnovers for the Kings in the first half. They finished the game with 12, one fewer than the Jazz.
2: Losses at the buzzer for the Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Rudy Gobert tips home the @TISSOT buzzer beater for the @utahjazz! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/OZOWnQoltF— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2017
Kings are the only team to lose at the buzzer more than once on their own home floor this season (lost to Suns and Jazz)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 6, 2017
3: Blocked shots for each team. Jazz center Rudy Gobert had all of them for his team. Three Kings players each had one.
4: Consecutive losses for the Kings.
5: Overtime losses for the Kings this season in seven tries.
6: Offensive rebounds for Gobert, which is one more than the Kings had as a team.
7: Kings players in double figures. Point guard Ty Lawson led the team with 19 points.
8: Steals for each team. Kings guard Garrett Temple, playing for the first time since Jan. 31, led all players with three.
12: Points the Kings led by (81-69) entering the fourth quarter before the Jazz outscored 28-16 them in the period to force overtime.
16: Largest lead in the game for the Kings. The Jazz’s biggest advantage was just three.
24: Rebounds for Gobert.
32: Consecutive games with a blocked shot for Gobert, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.
48: Points in the paint for the Jazz, compared to 38 for the Kings.
51.8: Shooting percentage for the Kings (43 for 83). The Jazz were 41 for 90 (45.6).
2,500: Kings games called by radio announcer Gary Gerould, who has worked for the team since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.
I would also like to suggest that the @SacramentoKings brand new press room at the G1C be named in @ggerould 's honor as a token of respect.— Devin Blankenship (@Devin_Blankship) March 6, 2017
