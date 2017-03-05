Sacramento Kings

March 5, 2017 9:19 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz

BY NOEL HARRIS

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 110-109 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Golden 1 Center:

1: Turnovers for the Kings in the first half. They finished the game with 12, one fewer than the Jazz.

2: Losses at the buzzer for the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

3: Blocked shots for each team. Jazz center Rudy Gobert had all of them for his team. Three Kings players each had one.

4: Consecutive losses for the Kings.

5: Overtime losses for the Kings this season in seven tries.

6: Offensive rebounds for Gobert, which is one more than the Kings had as a team.

7: Kings players in double figures. Point guard Ty Lawson led the team with 19 points.

8: Steals for each team. Kings guard Garrett Temple, playing for the first time since Jan. 31, led all players with three.

12: Points the Kings led by (81-69) entering the fourth quarter before the Jazz outscored 28-16 them in the period to force overtime.

16: Largest lead in the game for the Kings. The Jazz’s biggest advantage was just three.

24: Rebounds for Gobert.

32: Consecutive games with a blocked shot for Gobert, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.

48: Points in the paint for the Jazz, compared to 38 for the Kings.

51.8: Shooting percentage for the Kings (43 for 83). The Jazz were 41 for 90 (45.6).

2,500: Kings games called by radio announcer Gary Gerould, who has worked for the team since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

View the box score

See a photo gallery

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Sports Videos