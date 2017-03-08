Spurs 114, Kings 104

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) tries to strip the ball from San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) reacts after he was called for a foul during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills drives to the basket past teammate Pau Gasol during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is blocked by San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) tries to shoot past San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, shoots past San Antonio Spurs center Joel Anthony during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, second from right, drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, right, shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons (17) scores past Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, left, passes the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) celebrates after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP
Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger argues a call during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio. The Spurs won 114-104.
Eric Gay
AP
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich directs his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP