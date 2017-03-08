Kings have best post-break quarter and 28-point lead over Spurs ... but lose

A statistical look at the Kings’ 114-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center:
0: Minutes played by Spurs All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, who were rested Wednesday.
1: Lead changes. Once the Spurs moved in front with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter, they wouldn’t trail again.
1: Technical foul called on Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, the first he’s been hit with since 2011.
6: Consecutive losses for the Kings, who have won just once since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break.
9: Consecutive victories for the Spurs.
9: Consecutive games San Antonio has won over Sacramento.
10: Rebounds for Kings center Kosta Koufos and Spurs forward David Lee to tie for the game high.
10: Assists for Spurs reserve guard Patty Mills, a game high.
15: Points scored in 14 minutes for Kings forward Skal Labissiere, a career high and the second-highest total on the team Wednesday.
Replay Review (Scott): if Skal Labissiere's made FG was released before time expired in Q3 of #SACatSAS. Ruling: Confirmed, basket counts. pic.twitter.com/hBZKbs8ri3— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 9, 2017
26: Season-high point total for Kings forward Tyreke Evans, who led all scorers. He had 13 in the first quarter.
28: Largest lead of the game. The Kings were up 59-31 in the second quarter, but the Spurs ended the period on a 17-4 run.
Spurs come back from 28 down to win, their largest comeback under Gregg Popovich— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 9, 2017
37: Points scored by the Kings in the first quarter, the most they’ve had in a quarter since the All-Star break.
50: Points in the paint for the Kings, six better than the Spurs.
50: Victories for the Spurs, who have reached the mark every season since 1997-98, not including 1999, which was shortened due to a strike.
Most Consecutive 50-Win Seasons - NBA History— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 9, 2017
1999-2016 Spurs 18
1979-1991 Lakers 12
2000-2011 Mavericks11
Comments