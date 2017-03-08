Sacramento Kings

March 8, 2017 8:50 PM

Kings have best post-break quarter and 28-point lead over Spurs ... but lose

BY NOEL HARRIS

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 114-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center:

0: Minutes played by Spurs All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, who were rested Wednesday.

1: Lead changes. Once the Spurs moved in front with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter, they wouldn’t trail again.

1: Technical foul called on Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, the first he’s been hit with since 2011.

6: Consecutive losses for the Kings, who have won just once since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break.

9: Consecutive victories for the Spurs.

9: Consecutive games San Antonio has won over Sacramento.

10: Rebounds for Kings center Kosta Koufos and Spurs forward David Lee to tie for the game high.

10: Assists for Spurs reserve guard Patty Mills, a game high.

15: Points scored in 14 minutes for Kings forward Skal Labissiere, a career high and the second-highest total on the team Wednesday.

26: Season-high point total for Kings forward Tyreke Evans, who led all scorers. He had 13 in the first quarter.

28: Largest lead of the game. The Kings were up 59-31 in the second quarter, but the Spurs ended the period on a 17-4 run.

37: Points scored by the Kings in the first quarter, the most they’ve had in a quarter since the All-Star break.

50: Points in the paint for the Kings, six better than the Spurs.

50: Victories for the Spurs, who have reached the mark every season since 1997-98, not including 1999, which was shortened due to a strike.

View the box score

See a photo gallery

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

Sports Videos