How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, March 10) POINTS: 21st – Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver dunks while being defended by Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Jose Luis Villegas
POINTS AGAINST: 19th (tie) – San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills drives to the basket past teammate Pau Gasol (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
REBOUNDS: Offensive 23rd (tie), defensive 27th, total 28th – Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein takes the defensive rebound from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
ASSISTS: 13th – Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) dishes to guard Darren Collison in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 14th, 3-pointers 8th (tie), free throws 15th – Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Jose Luis Villegas
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 23rd – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tips in a shot over Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple during overtime at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
STEALS: 12th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple, right, steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
BLOCKED SHOTS: 28th – Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans, left, attempts to block a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
TURNOVERS: 21st – Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson, right, loses the ball to Washington Wizards forward Bojan Bogdanovic in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Jose Luis Villegas
