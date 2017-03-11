Nuggets 105, Kings 92

Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) attempts to block a shot by Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton during the second quarter Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield attempts a 3-pointer during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) attempts a 3-pointer during the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple, center, drives to the basket while being guarded by Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first quarter Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans, left, drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur during the second quarter Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, left, passes while being defended by Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) during the fourth quarter Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, defends Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during the second half Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray looks for an open man during the second half against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson shoots in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) reacts after getting fouled in the fourth quarter in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) attempts to dunk during the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) fouls Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris during the fourth quarter on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com