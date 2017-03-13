Kings 120, Magic 115

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, left, defends against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield as he goes to the basket at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere blocks a shot by Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein blocks a shot by Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple, left, and forward Skal Labissiere defend against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, left, battles Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere defends the basket against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere blocks a shot by Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dunks against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.
