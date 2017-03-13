Sacramento Kings

March 13, 2017 11:15 PM

Kings’ season-worst skid magically disappears with win over Orlando

BY NOEL HARRIS

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Golden 1 Center:

2: Victories for the Kings in 10 games since the All-Star break.

3: Kings veterans who were rested for the game – guard Arron Afflalo, center Kosta Koufos and guard Ty Lawson.

5:50 : Time left in the third quarter when the Kings took a lead they would not relinquish.

7: Kings players who scored at least 11 points. Guard Darren Collison and forward Anthony Tolliver each had 19 to lead the team.

8: Season-high losing streak snapped by the Kings on Monday.

10: Largest lead of the game, held by the Kings.

12: Amount of lead changes and ties in the game.

13: Assists for Collison, a season high.

13/13/10: Points, assists and rebounds, respectively, in Magic guard Elfrid Payton’s fifth career triple-double and third in his last five games.

15: Games left in the regular season for the Kings. They’re not expected to make the playoffs.

16: Free throws and 3-pointers made by the Kings. Sacramento was 16 for 21 (76.2 percent) at the line and 16 for 30 (53.3 percent) outside the arc.

56: Points in the paint for the Magic, who had 20 more than the Kings.

100: Free-throw percentage for the Magic, who were 12 for 12.

View the box score

See a photo gallery

 
Sacramento Kings

