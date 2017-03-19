Sacramento Kings

March 19, 2017 9:43 PM

Despite early lead, Kings can’t hang with Spurs

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 118-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at AT&T Center:

4: Victories for the Spurs over the Kings this season.

6: The Kings (27-43) have the sixth-worst record in the NBA. They’re ahead of Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, Orlando and Philadelphia.

7: Players in double figures for the Spurs, including a game-high 22 points by forward Pau Gasol. The Kings had four with at least 14 points.

10: Rebounds for Kings rookie center George Papagiannis, a game high.

10: Consecutive games the Spurs have won against the Kings.

12: Largest lead for the Kings, when they had an early 14-2 advantage.

17: Total turnovers in the game. The Kings had 11, which is 3.1 below their season average.

18: Team-high points total for Kings guard Buddy Hield and center Willie Cauley-Stein.

23.1: Kings’ winning percentage since the All-Star break. They’re 3-10 and have lost their last two.

28: Largest lead for the Spurs. The Kings squandered a 28-point lead in a 114-104 loss in San Antonio on March 8.

29: Assists for the Kings, led by Ty Lawson’s six. The Spurs had 31.

41: Points scored by the Spurs in the third quarter, 16 more than the Kings.

44: Points in the paint for the Spurs, 14 more than the Kings.

49.4: Shooting percentage for each team. The Kings were 41 for 83, the Spurs 43 for 87.

70: 3-point percentage for the Kings, who made 7 of 10 from outside the arc. The Spurs were 11 of 28 (39.3 percent)

View the box score

See a photo gallery

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Labissiere learns a lot from San Antonio's veterans

View more video

Sports Videos