Despite early lead, Kings can’t hang with Spurs

A statistical look at the Kings’ 118-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at AT&T Center:
4: Victories for the Spurs over the Kings this season.
6: The Kings (27-43) have the sixth-worst record in the NBA. They’re ahead of Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, Orlando and Philadelphia.
Tough one, but the young guys showed out tonight. Catch the highlights ⬇ pic.twitter.com/oGirJ5wFS3— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 20, 2017
7: Players in double figures for the Spurs, including a game-high 22 points by forward Pau Gasol. The Kings had four with at least 14 points.
10: Rebounds for Kings rookie center George Papagiannis, a game high.
10: Consecutive games the Spurs have won against the Kings.
12: Largest lead for the Kings, when they had an early 14-2 advantage.
17: Total turnovers in the game. The Kings had 11, which is 3.1 below their season average.
18: Team-high points total for Kings guard Buddy Hield and center Willie Cauley-Stein.
Buddy Hield crossed The Claw pic.twitter.com/ad7on9lsfn— Emmanuel Basulto (@emmanuelbasulto) March 20, 2017
23.1: Kings’ winning percentage since the All-Star break. They’re 3-10 and have lost their last two.
28: Largest lead for the Spurs. The Kings squandered a 28-point lead in a 114-104 loss in San Antonio on March 8.
29: Assists for the Kings, led by Ty Lawson’s six. The Spurs had 31.
41: Points scored by the Spurs in the third quarter, 16 more than the Kings.
44: Points in the paint for the Spurs, 14 more than the Kings.
49.4: Shooting percentage for each team. The Kings were 41 for 83, the Spurs 43 for 87.
70: 3-point percentage for the Kings, who made 7 of 10 from outside the arc. The Spurs were 11 of 28 (39.3 percent)
