March 21, 2017 7:12 PM

Big men on Bucks pose challenge for Kings

By Matt Kawahara

Kings (27-43) vs. Bucks (34-35)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140 AM

THREE KEYS

1. Size matchup: The Bucks are big in the paint with 6-foot-11 All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and 7-1 center Thon Maker. With the Kings playing their youngsters, this should be another challenge for Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and George Papagiannis.

2. Buddy yield: Buddy Hield matched his Kings high with 18 points last game on 8-of-14 shooting. The rookie has reached double digits in 11 of 13 games with the Kings.

3. Challenge extended: Milwaukee does a lot of its scoring in the paint and has the second-highest field-goal percentage in the NBA. The Kings will have to deny their guards easy access to the lane and challenge some of those close shots.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

24

Buddy Hield

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Bucks

No.

Player

Pos.

13

Malcolm Brogdon

PG

21

Tony Snell

SG

22

Khris Middleton

SF

34

G. Antetokounmpo

PF

7

Thon Maker

C

 
Matt Kawahara

