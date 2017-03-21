Big men on Bucks pose challenge for Kings

Kings (27-43) vs. Bucks (34-35)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140 AM
THREE KEYS
1. Size matchup: The Bucks are big in the paint with 6-foot-11 All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and 7-1 center Thon Maker. With the Kings playing their youngsters, this should be another challenge for Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and George Papagiannis.
2. Buddy yield: Buddy Hield matched his Kings high with 18 points last game on 8-of-14 shooting. The rookie has reached double digits in 11 of 13 games with the Kings.
3. Challenge extended: Milwaukee does a lot of its scoring in the paint and has the second-highest field-goal percentage in the NBA. The Kings will have to deny their guards easy access to the lane and challenge some of those close shots.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
24
Buddy Hield
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Bucks
No.
Player
Pos.
13
Malcolm Brogdon
PG
21
Tony Snell
SG
22
Khris Middleton
SF
34
G. Antetokounmpo
PF
7
Thon Maker
C
