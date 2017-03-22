Milwaukee Bucks 116, Sacramento Kings 98

Sacramento Kings against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) goes down court after a turnover against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) picks up a rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) is congratulated by teammate Anthony Tolliver after a basket Wednesday.
Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives to the basket as Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) defends Wednesday night.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) talks to the Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) after he hit a three point basket.
