Clippers lose focus, Kings capitalize with late rally to stun Clippers

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, celebrates with forward Anthony Tolliver, left, after scoring the go-ahead basket, while Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, second right, and guard Austin Rivers, right, look on, Sunday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 98-97.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) reacts with teammates guard Buddy Hield, second right, and guard Ben McLemore, right, after scoring the go-ahead basket, while Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, and guard Chris Paul look on, Sunday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 98-97.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, center, and center DeAndre Jordan, right, walk off the court for a timeout after Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, rear second left, scored the go-ahead basket with 1.8 seconds left in the second half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 98-97.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) smiles with guard Buddy Hield, right, after scoring the go-ahead basket in the final seconds of the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 98-97.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein celebrates with forward Anthony Tolliver (43) after scoring the go-ahead basket, while Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, right, walks behind them Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, center, and forward Anthony Tolliver, left, celebrate after center Willie Cauley-Stein, rear second left, scored the go-ahead basket with 1.8 seconds left in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 98-97.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, left, scores a go-ahead basket over Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, with 1.8 seconds left in a game Sunday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 98-97.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor rides a surfboard on wheels during a promotion during a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, prepares to pass to forward Luc Mbah a Moute (not shown) around Sacramento Kings center George Papagiannis, right, during the second half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) dunks after getting a pass from guard Chris Paul, front left, against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Actor Anthony Anderson sits courtside during the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. sits courtside during the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, goes to the basket in front of Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple during the second half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, center, dunks between Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, and guard Garrett Temple during the second half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a rebound in front of Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton, right, knocks the ball away from Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a rebound in front of Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, center, shoots between Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, left, and guard Chris Paul, right, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, left, attempts to block a shot by Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans, right, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a rebound in front of Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a pass while Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, right, defends during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison scores in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left rear, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, right, passes the ball in front of Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, left rear, during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans, right, scores while Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute defends during the first half of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
The Associated Press