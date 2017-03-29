Sacramento Kings

A rough start, a furious rally ... and a blowout loss for the Kings

A statistical look at the Kings’ 112-82 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center:

0: Times the Kings led.

0: Points scored by Jazz starting guard Dante Exum. In 23 minutes, Exum went 0 for 6, including five missed 3-point attempts.

1: Shots blocked by the Kings.

2: Three-pointers scored by the Kings, out of 15 tries. Sacramento shot 13.3 percent from outside the arc.

3: Kings players who sat out Wednesday’s game: Guards Arron Afflalo and Garrett Temple, and center Kosta Koufos.

5: Three-pointers made by Jazz guard Rodney Hood in five attempts.

6: Jazz players who scored 11 or more points.

7: Steals by the Kings. Tyreke Evans led the team with two.

12: Free throws by the Kings, out of 18.

13: Turnovers by the Kings.

16: Points scored by the Kings’ starting five in the first half.

17: Points scored by Kings guard Ben McLemore in the first half. McLemore came off the bench.

22: Points scored by McLemore, who led the Kings. It ties a season high.

24: Deficit the Kings cut to 62-60 in the third quarter before being outscored 16-7 by the Jazz to close the quarter.

78.9: The Jazz’s free-throw percentage, which means fans can get a free Jumbo Jack at Jack in the Box.

