Cousins says playing Kings is chance to ‘come out, play hard and get a win’

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans' Pause

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

1:26 Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk