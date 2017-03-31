Sacramento Kings

March 31, 2017 5:40 PM

DeMarcus Cousins’ first half vs. Kings equals 17 points and social-media angst

By Jon Schultz

DeMarcus Cousins is playing the Kings for the first time since being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans – and Twitter has noticed.

“I’m not ready to see DeMarcus Cousins dominate the Kings as an opposing player for the first time,” tweeted @KevinFord43.

Cousins had 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to help the Pelicans build a 58-38 halftime lead.

Follow along as the action unfolds on Friday at the Smoothie King Center.

 
Sacramento Kings

