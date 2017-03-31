Cousins says he felt treated like ‘cattle’ by Kings, declined Ranadive’s invitation to talk

DeMarcus Cousins painted two different pictures of his emotions entering Friday’s game against the Kings, his first time playing them since being traded to New Orleans.
After a lighthearted post-practice media session Thursday in which he said he did not want to make the game personal, Mark Spears of The Undefeated met with a more candid Cousins that still holds resentment over the trade. Spears asked whether it would have made a difference if the Kings had been open with Cousins about their desire to trade him.
“Of course, I would’ve been mad. But I still would have respected it. Come to me like a man. I’m a human being at the end of the day. Don’t treat me like a f—ing piece of cattle,” Cousins said in the Q&A posted on Friday.
Cousins said in a news conference after the trade that he was disappointed by “the dishonesty” surrounding it but that he held no grudges. Sacramento traded him Feb. 19, the night of the All-Star Game, and days after he professed his desire to finish his career in the city where it started.
Cousins told Spears that Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive reached out to him about two weeks after the trade. But Cousins wasn’t interested in a conversation.
“I just told him, ‘Look, why are you reaching out to me two weeks later? There is no point. If you feel like you’re doing the right thing now, it just shows who you really are as an owner.’ ”
Cousins has made it clear he still has a deep affinity for Sacramento and some of the relationships he made there.
In the interview, Cousins said he got a suite for about 25 people from Sacramento, including some of the Kings minority owners and “some of the biggest fans in the city,” and he said he did a dinner for some of the Kings staff on Thursday night.
Dr. Manny Romero, the Kings head athletic trainer, tweeted a photo Thursday of a group joining Cousins out in New Orleans.
Great to catch up with @boogiecousins in the big easy! Blessings and continued success. pic.twitter.com/XLXGD99WbR— Manuel G Romero PhD (@mgromerophd) March 31, 2017
