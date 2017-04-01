Kings come back to defeat Timberwolves 123-117

Anthony Tolliver, right, of the Kings breaks up a play by Adreian Payne of the Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Kings won 123-117.
Jim Mone
The Associated Press
Buddy Hield, right, of the Kings, releases a shot over Brandon Rush of the Timberwolves Saturday in Minneapolis.
Brandon Rush watches his shot drop for the Timberwolves in a game against the Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Ricky Rubio, right, of the Timberwolves shoots past Darren Collison and another player for the Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Darren Collison, left, of the Kings eyes the basket as Andrew Wiggins of the Timberwolves defends Saturday in Minneapolis.
Omri Casspi, left, of the Timberwolves, reacts after fouling Darren Collison of the Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Skal Labissiere, right, of the Kings hangs on to the ball as he is fouled by Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Willie Cauley-Stein, left, of the Kings works around Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Willie Cauley-Stein, left, of the Kings shoots over Gorgui Dieng of the Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Karl-Anthony Towns, right, of the Timberwolves shoots over Skal Labissiere of the Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Ricky Rubio of the Timberwolves reacts in the closing seconds as the Timberwolves lose to the Sacramento Kings 123-117 in Minneapolis.
Ty Lawson, left, shoots a reverse layup for the Kings as Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwovles watches Saturday in Minneapolis. Lawson scored 21 points and had 11 assists. The Kings won 123-117.
Karl-Anthony Towns, left, of the Timberwolves shoots as Willie Cauley-Stein of the Kings defends Saturday in Minneapolis. The Kings won 123-117.
Andrew Wiggins, left, of the Timberwolves drives on Skal Labissiere of the Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Kings won 123-117.
Ben McLemore of the Kings shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Kings won 123-117.
Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger applauds his team Saturday in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. The Kings won 123-117.
