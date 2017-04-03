Kings on the upswing in latest power rankings roundup as season winds down

The Kings have just five games left this season, then it’s all about hoping the pingpong balls bounce their way.
The team got some good news Monday, when guard Buddy Hield was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month. Hield is among a handful of young players who will be asked to turn the Kings’ fortunes around.
Buddy is just the sixth Kings rookie to earn the honor pic.twitter.com/n1PbmnYJEZ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 4, 2017
Guys such as Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein and George Papagiannis will see more playing time in these final games.
With a 2-2 record last week, Sacramento saw a slight improvement in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com). Their average is 25.5, good for a 0.5-point increase.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the Kings 27th, which is the same spot the team held last week. Also holding steady from last week are Jones’ top team (Golden State Warriors) and cellar dweller (Brooklyn Nets).
The Kings play three games this week, including home games against Dallas and Houston sandwiched around a visit to Staples Center against the Lakers. After another two contests in the regular season’s final half week, it’s off to the lottery.
TOAST OF THE WEEK
NBC Sports on the Charlotte Hornets, who moved up three spots to 18th: “This ranking may be too low, the Hornets have quietly won 7-of-9, outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions in that run thanks to an improved offense, and they have moved within a game of Miami and Indiana for the final playoff slot in the East. If they have dreams of that spot, they need to beat the Heat on Wednesday. Tough end of the season schedule even outside that game with the Wizards, Celtics, Bucks, and Hawks on the docket.”
ROAST OF THE WEEK
Sports Illustrated on the Atlanta Hawks, who dropped three spots to 20th: “This entire collapse is really, really embarrassing for Atlanta, and now they have to play Boston, Cleveland twice and playoff–hopefuls Charlotte and Indiana to try and get in. Don’t forget Paul Millsap is headed for free agency.”
On to the polls:
NBA.COM
Ranking: 24th, up two spots from last week. From the site: “With Buddy Hield continuing to shoot well, the Kings’ other 2016 lottery pick is starting to get some playing time off the bench. For a 19 year old, 7-1 George Papagiannis has looked rather comfortable in the post as he has shot 19-for-30 over his last five games.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst:Suns (LW 29)
NBC SPORTS
Ranking: 25th, up one spot from last week. From the site: “On the court, coach Dave Joerger is getting a long look at all his young players as the season winds down. Sure, Buddy Hield has looked more comfortable, but so have Skal Labissiere, George Papagiannis, and Willie Cauley-Stein, in flashes.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 29)
ESPN
Ranking: 26th, same as last week. From the site: “Rough week on the nostalgia front for the Kings, who got shredded by DeMarcus Cousins’ 37 points and 13 boards in the first-ever Boogie Revenge Game, then awoke to the news on the morning after that Chris Webber will not be part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 29)
CBS SPORTS
Ranking: 29th, down one spot from last week. From the site: “It’s possible that the trade of DeMarcus Cousins could be the event that triggers the change they need, from ownership’s approach to oversight, to management, all the way down. ... I’m all about Kings hope.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 30)
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Ranking: 22nd, down two spots from last week. From the site: “If, as rumored, Sam Hinkie actually winds up running this team alongside Vivek (Ranadive) and Vlade (Divac), we have potential for the greatest basketball reality show of all time.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Suns (LW 29)
Comments