Rockets 135, Kings 128

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere follows through on a dunk against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Bobby Brown at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings center George Papagiannis (13) defends against Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, is defended by Houston Rockets guard James Harden at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday. Anderson is an Oak Ridge High School graduate.
Sacramento Kings guard Langston Galloway, left, follows the ball as he defends against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings center George Papagiannis rebounds against Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is fouled as he goes to the basket against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, left, and guard James Harden at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden makes a basket against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) passes as he’s defended by Houston Rockets forward Troy Williams, left, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein finishes a layup against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere dunks against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) defends against Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) defends Houston Rockets forward Troy Williams at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield drives down court against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson passes against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield scores against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger, right, talks with Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni before their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
Injured Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay shoots before a game against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.
