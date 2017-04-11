Scenes from the Kings' final home game of the season

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, left, drives against Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. It’s the Kings’ final home game this season.
Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. It’s the Kings’ final home game this season.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, rear, defends Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. It’s the Kings’ final home game this season.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, left, gets beat to the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. It’s the Kings’ final home game this season.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, center left, and forward Skal Labissiere fight for possession against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. It’s the Kings’ final home game this season.
Phoenix Suns rookie forward Marquese Chriss rebounds in front of Kings forward Skal Labissiere on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) shoots as he’s defended by Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) loses the ball to Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein rebounds against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson drives down court on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) trails the play.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) runs down court in front of forward Skal Labissiere against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, and center Willie Cauley-Stein defend Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Kings coach David Joerger checks the scoreboard during his team’s final home game of the season Tuesday. The Kings hosted the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple, center, receives the team’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award from team executives Vlade Divac, left, and Peja Stojakovic on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings hosted the Phoenix Suns in their final home game this season.
Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, left, attends the Kings’ final home game of the season Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings hosted the Phoenix Suns, the team that Johnson played most of his NBA career for.
