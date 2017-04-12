In final game at Golden 1 Center this season, Kings go out in style

The Kings played their final home game of the season Tuesday, and they certainly didn’t disappoint the fans who came to see them win.
Point guard Ty Lawson had a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 129-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.
Here’s a statistical look at the game and how social media reacted to it.
BY THE NUMBERS
0: Times the Kings trailed the Suns.
1: Career triple-doubles for Kings guard Ty Lawson.
3: Victories over the Suns in four meetings this season.
4: 3-pointers made by Kings rookie guard Buddy Hield in eight attempts.
17: Victories at Golden 1 Center this season, which is one home win fewer than last season, when the Kings played at Sleep Train Arena.
22: Points scored by Suns rookie forward Marquese Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate who was drafted by the Kings then traded to Phoenix that day.
23: Fast-break points for the Kings. The Suns scored just 10.
26: The Kings’ largest lead of the game.
28: Assists for the Kings, led by Lawson.
30: Points scored by Hield, a career high.
54: Points in the paint for the Kings. The Suns scored 54.
55: Rebounds by the Kings, led by Lawson.
129: Points scored by the Kings, their highest total this season.
SOCIAL MEDIA WEIGHS IN
