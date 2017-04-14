Kings Daily: Team prepares for offseason

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Divac says Kings will continue to build around youth, character
Among the top offseason priorities for Kings general manager Vlade Divac is keeping veteran small forward Rudy Gay from opting out of the final year of his contract. Divac says Gay fits the culture of good character he is trying to build in Sacramento.
The Kings are done for 2016-17, but here are 10 events that defined the season
From opening a new home to trading a star, the Kings had highlight moments despite struggles on the court. Here’s a look at 10 events that defined their season.
Video: Kings cite successes: ‘We’re excited about what we see’
Westbrook vs. Harden the highlight when NBA playoffs open
MVP candidates Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston face each other in the highlight of the NBA first round.
Curry, KD engage in spontaneous, fierce 3-point shootout
Golden State superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant engage in an entertaining 3-point shootout in which each made about 100 3s.
