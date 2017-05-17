Gavin Maloof: ‘No way’ would he have traded DeMarcus Cousins

Ex-Kings owner Gavin Maloof says he’d never have traded All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins, reports TMZ.com.
“No, no way,” Maloof says in response to a question about the Cousins trade. “Time will tell, but I don’t think they got much in return for him.”
The Kings traded Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in February along with Omri Casspi in return for rookie guard Buddy Hield, ex-King Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and 2017 draft picks.
Maloof, who owned the Kings with his brothers from 1998 to 2013, says the team will be all right, but adds it will take “a long time” to rebuild.
The Kings finished the 2016-17 season with an 32-50 win-loss record. The team scored two top-10 picks in the 2017 draft lottery on Tuesday.
Maloof, interviewed while visiting Los Angeles, also discussed his family’s new sports venture – the Las Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team.
