Bogdanovic is now a champion in Europe. Will he be a King next season?

Cue the question again: Will Bogdan Bogdanovic join the Kings next season?

If the Serbian shooting guard is coming to the NBA, he’s leaving his European team as a champion.

U don't see this in NBA arenas. pic.twitter.com/gjBtRUJRbs — David Pick (@IAmDPick) May 21, 2017

Bogdanovic tied teammate Nikola Kalinic with a game-high 17 points as Fenerbahce Istanbul became the first Turkish club to win the EuroLeague title, defeating Olympiacos Piraeus 80-64 in the league’s Final Four championship game Sunday in Istanbul. Bogdanovic also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Former Golden State Warriors big man Ekpe Udoh was named tourney MVP.

Bogdanovic recently said he didn’t want to discuss his NBA future during the EuroLeague season. Now that it’s complete, what’s next for the 24-year-old? If he comes to the NBA, he would bring a lot of postseason experience to the Kings, a team that has not reached the playoffs since the 2005-06 season.

What’s known is Kings general manager Vlade Divac was in attendance for the tournament. The Kings acquired Bogdanovic’s rights during a draft-day trade with the Phoenix Suns last year. Divac has said he’d like to get him on the Kings’ roster for this upcoming season.

“We would love to have him here,” Divac told The Bee’s Jason Jones last month. “We have his rights, and this summer we’ll talk about it.”

Kings Vlade Divac in Istanbul to witness All-Euroleague star Bogdan Bogdanovic in the finals with Fenerbahce. pic.twitter.com/FpTwCLFFQZ — David Pick (@IAmDPick) May 20, 2017

Whether it’s now or sometime before the season, can a deal get done? Kings fans will have to wait and see.