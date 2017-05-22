Fans head into Golden 1 Center on Oct. 27, 2016. The arena is adding 10 new “balcony boxes” for Kings games next season. The seats will also be available for select shows.
Sacramento Kings

May 22, 2017 4:18 PM

Kings announce new ‘balcony boxes’ at Golden 1 Center for 2017-18

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

The Kings have announced a new premium seating option at Golden 1 Center for games starting next season.

The so-called “balcony boxes” are positioned above the stadium’s grand entrance and offer 360-degree views of the court and city, according to a news release from the Kings. They will also be available for select shows at the arena.

Kings president Chris Granger said in a statement that the 10 new boxes, which seat four people each, “create a unique premium experience for Kings fans.”

The Kings moved into their $557 million arena last season and drew a capacity average of 17,608 fans per game, according to ESPN.com.

The arena’s other multiseat options, 34 suites and 48 lofts, sold out before last season on multiyear terms, the Kings said.

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

 
