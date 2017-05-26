Golden 1 Center’s latest award: ‘Facility of the Year’

The eight-month-old Golden 1 Center picked up its latest award on Thursday, with the Sports Business Journal naming the Kings’ new arena its “Facility of the Year” for 2017.
The article cited LEED Platinum certification and its distinctive glass doors as a few of the arena’s notable strong points.
“I have to give my team full credit for this because they simulated and went through everything that could possibly go wrong, whether it was traffic or congestion walking in,” Kings chairman Vivek Ranadive told the Sports Business Journal.
It’s not the first honor bestowed upon Golden 1 Center since it opened in September. The California chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies announced Golden 1 Center as its design excellence award winner in February. It even gained attention overseas earlier this month, winning “Best Elite Sports Facility or Venue” at the 2017 Sports Technology Awards, a British ceremony with entries from around the world.
