A screenshot of the Kings’ tweet asking for a lucky toaster.
A screenshot of the Kings’ tweet asking for a lucky toaster. Thomas Oide
A screenshot of the Kings’ tweet asking for a lucky toaster. Thomas Oide

Sacramento Kings

June 17, 2017 2:50 PM

Can the lucky toaster strike twice? Kings think they could use one

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

After Warriors guard Klay Thompson signed a fan’s toaster on March 14, Golden State only lost two games afterwards. Several people joked that it was the toaster that brought the team good luck.

Now, the Sacramento Kings are looking for a lucky toaster of their own. On Thursday, the Kings twitter account sent out this tweet:

Since the tweet was clearly a joke (or maybe it wasn’t), all of the trolls inevitably came out in the replies:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal's Ivan Rabb is out to show his versatility

Cal's Ivan Rabb is out to show his versatility 2:52

Cal's Ivan Rabb is out to show his versatility
Arizona guard Kobi Simmons is ready to help an NBA team after a season in the Pac-12 2:15

Arizona guard Kobi Simmons is ready to help an NBA team after a season in the Pac-12
Would Kings trade up? Vlade Divac breaks down whether team would swap NBA draft picks 1:23

Would Kings trade up? Vlade Divac breaks down whether team would swap NBA draft picks

View More Video