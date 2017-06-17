Can the lucky toaster strike twice? Kings think they could use one

After Warriors guard Klay Thompson signed a fan’s toaster on March 14, Golden State only lost two games afterwards. Several people joked that it was the toaster that brought the team good luck.
The Golden State Warriors only lost twice since Klay Thompson signed the toaster.— Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) June 13, 2017
Let's be honest we know who the real MVP is... #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/LwSv3Xfn2e
Now, the Sacramento Kings are looking for a lucky toaster of their own. On Thursday, the Kings twitter account sent out this tweet:
Casting Call: Toaster Guy (Seasonal)— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2017
DM if you have a Kings toaster that brings good fortune pic.twitter.com/UjJwxDOmSv
Since the tweet was clearly a joke (or maybe it wasn’t), all of the trolls inevitably came out in the replies:
