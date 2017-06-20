Kings move draft parties indoors due to record-breaking heat wave

Sacramento Kings fans planning on attending the Kings’ Draft Block Party will have to celebrate or lament the team’s draft picks indoors on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Kings announced that they moved the party to several indoor locations due to the record-breaking heat wave.
Locations include:
- Buckhorn Grill – 1801 L St, Sacramento, CA 95811
- Broderick Midtown – 1820 L St, Sacramento, CA 95811
- Cafeteria 15L – 1116 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- de Vere’s Irish Pub – 1521 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- Firestone Public house – 1132 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- Mix Downtown – 1525 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814
The draft parties will run on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parties are free and open to all ages and will feature appearances from the Kings’ mascot Slamson, Kings dancers and others, according to a news release from the Kings.
The Bee’s Ailene Voisin said that Kings general manager Vlade Divac needs to “stick the landing” with this year’s draft picks.
“We try to get every detail, talking to all the players’ coaches, even to some of their neighbors,” Divac told Voisin. “We want to know everything, things we can’t find on the computer or just by watching games. It’s exciting. It’s exciting to see the young kids working hard every day. We want to have fun, and do it right. No short cuts.”
But even if the Kings pick the right prospects, Kings fans could still be in for a long 2017-2018 season. Adding three rookies to a roster with nine players who have less than three years of experience makes the Kings look like the “NBA’s version of a daycare,” according to the Bee’s Jason Jones.
The Kings have the Nos. 5 and 10 picks in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft. Most mock drafts have the Kings selecting Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox or Duke forward Jayson Tatum at pick No. 5. Experts said that players like Kentucky guard Malik Monk, Arizona center Lauri Markkanen and Gonzaga center Zach Collins could be in play at pick No. 10.
Check out Jones’ position-by-position analysis for the Kings: Center, power forward, small forward, shooting guard and point guard.
