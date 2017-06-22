Muslim comedian Hasan Minhaj hosted Saturday's White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, D.C., where he poked fun at the press and President Donald Trump. AP
June 22, 2017 10:01 AM

He roasted Trump, now comedian targets his favorite NBA team – the Kings

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

Davis-born comedian Hasan Minhaj, who roasted President Donald Trump at April’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, turns his critical eye on his favorite NBA team – the Sacramento Kings – on the eve of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

A “Daily Show” correspondent since 2014 and a comedian, Minhaj grew up in Davis and majored in political science at UC Davis. As featured on Bill Simmons’ “The Ringer” sports/culture web site, Minhaj offers his opinions on all things Kings, from Nik Stauskas to Jimmer Fredette to George Karl to DeMarcus Cousins trade to the NBA Draft.

Why is he a Kings fan?

“I’m from Northern California and, so, I’m a true pick-and-stick fan,” he said on The Ringer. “I’m a Kings fan out of sheer principle, because you make a choice when you grow up. You pick and stick. I’m been rocking with them since the Bobby Hurley days.”

 
