Kings Daily: Team drafts ‘All-Star’ Fox

Kings: Sacramento drafts point guard it sees as ‘All-Star,’ 3 others who fill needs, fit culture
The Kings draft point guards De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III and forwards Justin Jackson and Harry Giles on Thursday. Fox is selected fifth overall.
Voisin: Kings finally get their prized point guard. Why Fox couldn’t be happier
The Kings filled a big need by taking De’Aaron Fox, a point guard from the Kentucky Wildcats, at No. 5 overall on Thursday. He’s critical to their rebuild.
Kings ‘finally did something right’ by selecting De’Aaron Fox, social media says
The Sacramento Kings select De’Aaron Fox with the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Social media reaction is mostly positive.
Video: Divac pleased with Kings’ draft night haul
Video: Meet the Kings’ 2017 draft picks and see where they fit
Video: Comedian makes fun of his beloved Kings before draft
Sacramento native Wilson drafted by Milwaukee Bucks with 17th pick
DJ Wilson, a Capital Christian High School graduate who played at Michigan, is drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 17th overall pick Thursday.
NBA draft: 76ers take Fultz with top pick
Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball lead a record-setting run of one-and-dones in the NBA draft, which received a jolt early in the first round when the Chicago Bulls trade All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Top NBA pick Fultz drafted by (City) (team name) in his Instagram error
The Philadelphia 76ers take Washington’s Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday. Before being selected, the point guard makes a fill-in-the-blank error on Instagram.
