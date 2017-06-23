De’Aaron Fox answers questions during an interview after being selected by the Sacramento Kings as the fifth pick overall during the NBA basketball draft.
De'Aaron Fox answers questions during an interview after being selected by the Sacramento Kings as the fifth pick overall during the NBA basketball draft. Frank Franklin II AP

Sacramento Kings

June 23, 2017 10:25 AM

Kings draft picks to be introduced tonight at free downtown concert

By Bill Lindelof

Sacramento Kings fans can get a look at the team’s new draft choices on Friday when the basketball players attend a free downtown concert in Cesar Chavez Park.

The Kings drafted point guards De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III and forwards Justin Jackson and Harry Giles on Thursday. Fox was selected fifth in the first round.

In addition to the Kings 2017 NBA draft selections, fans can also see the Kings Dancers and team mascot Slamson. The Friday concert features headliner Mad Caddies, two supporting acts and a DJ playing music between sets.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. The Kings draft picks join the festivities at 6 p.m.

Food trucks will also be stationed at the park, Ninth and I streets.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

